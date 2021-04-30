SPRINGDALE, Mont. - After being closed since March 28, the Springdale Bridge Fishing Access Site has been reopened.
The site was initially closed in March after a wildland fire damaged many trees in the area, causing unsafe conditions for visitors.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says a logging crew removed unstable trees which have been placed in a slash pile at the site.
Staff with FWP plan to burn the slash pile at the end of 2022.
Efforts were made to retain as much wildlife habitat at the site as possible while still accounting for visitor safety.
Visitors are still asked to stay clear of the slash pickle and avoid walking in the burned area due to stump holes.
For public safety, no firewood cutting or scavenging from the slash pile is permitted.
FWP says staff will continue to prioritize public safety as conditions change.