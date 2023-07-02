BOZEMAN, Mont. - A standoff in Bozeman ended without injury.
Around 6:00 pm Saturday, the Bozeman Police Department (BPD) asked the public to stay away from Laramie St. and Fallon St.as officers were working a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
By 7:30 pm, the suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center for felony partner family member assault.
No further details on the incident were released.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
