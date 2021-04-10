BOZEMAN, Mont. – Star Trek fans know April 5, 2063, as the day humans make first contact with the fictional extraterrestrial humanoid species "Vulcans" in the Star Trek universe and media franchise.
So of course Star Trek's official website had some fun with some video footage credited to Getty Images and the Bozeman Convention & Visitors Bureau to make a welcome video for any aliens looking to find a spot to land.
Looking for the perfect #FirstContact location? Look no further 'cause Bozeman, Montana has it all!*𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘭* #StarTrek #FirstContactDay https://t.co/ThWOOQfNVY— Star Trek (@StarTrek) April 6, 2021