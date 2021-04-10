BOZEMAN, Mont. – Star Trek fans know April 5, 2063, as the day humans make first contact with the fictional extraterrestrial humanoid species "Vulcans" in the Star Trek universe and media franchise. 

So of course Star Trek's official website had some fun with some video footage credited to Getty Images and the Bozeman Convention & Visitors Bureau to make a welcome video for any aliens looking to find a spot to land.

