Starlite Drive-In Theatre returns to Bozeman at the right time

FOUR CORNERS- With many summer activities being cancelled across the country because of the coronavirus, Filmlites Montana Productions is bringing back a local summer attraction of the past.
The Starlite Drive-In Theatre isn’t in it’s original location off Seventh Avenue, but they have the same name and will have the same vintage signs from back in the 80’s to kick off their reopening in Four Corners on Friday, July 24, 2020.
The Starlite Drive-In originally opened up in the 50’s and was a Bozeman staple for people to come out in their cars and be entertained for more almost 40 years until it shut down in 1989.
Now Filmlites Productions based out of Bozeman hopes it can be that same entertainment destination for the region during these uncertain times.
“Drive-ins were popping up all over America and still are and they are becoming the venue for live music for stand-up comedians and also for movies themselves, so it is truly coming back to try to have people gather in safe, you know, COVID situations,” JP Gabriel, owner of Fillmlites Montana and the Starlite Drive-In Theatre, said.
Unlike times of the past, the sound from the movie will be played on a specific FM radio channel so people can sit back and watch and listen safely from their cars.
They will be watching two movies on the weekend of July 24, 2020, on a 25-foot-tall big screen that is put together with 84 smaller LED screens for high definition watching.
Gabriel said there is enough room for 100 cars, but both movie showing for the weekend are already sold out.
The Starlite Drive-In will have more movies to be determined at future dates as well as live performances in the future.
More information on the new Starlite Drive-In Theatre can be found here.