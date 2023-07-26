GARDINER, Mont. - The fifth annual Yellowstone International Arts Festival is bringing the Stars on the Yellowstone event to Paradise Valley in August.
Performers from around the world will gather at the Yellowstone Hot Springs in Gardiner where they will dazzle attendants with their skills sat 8 p.m. on August 2.
Artistic director Maria Sascha Khan said there will be stars in classical and contemporary dance, Native American dance, international opera singers and more.
Khan and her siblings Nadia Khan and Nicholas and Julian MacKay were all born in the valley. Their mother, Teresa Khan MacKay serves as executive director of the event.
All four trained internationally in the Russian Vaganovan-style ballet.
“The style, sort of, that comes from that is really big and expansive. And I feel like it really also sort of suits and matches with that feeling, that spirit of Montana,” Maria Sascha said.
Maria Sascha, Nadia and Julian will all be performing in the event, along with performers from Russia, Hungary, China, New Zealand, the US and more. One dancer comes from Helena.
The family wanted to bring their international experiences and other artists they love and share them with the local community they are from, she said.
“There’s so much beauty naturally here. Why wouldn’t you want to bring it into another dimension, as well?” Nadia said.
But a background in the arts is not necessary to enjoy the show.
“You're going to love it. Don't worry, don't feel intimidated. It's going to be great. We've had so many people who have never seen ballet before or never even been to a classical arts performance. And they come back every year and they love it,” she said.
A brother duo from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Chitat and Valor Killsback, will be dancing in the performance, as well.
Dinner will also be served at the event by celebrity chef and Paradise Valley native Eduardo Garcia.
Tickets for the event sell out fast and are available at the Yellowstone International Arts Festival website. Children are welcome at the event, with those under 12 getting free admission.
VIP tickets allow attendants to go onstage, meet the performers and take pictures with them.
