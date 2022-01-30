BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new indoor play center State of Play, is set to open Monday morning.
Two Bozeman moms Katie Dolen and Kama Werner opened up State of Play, an indoor play space for children up to 6 years old and parents to learn, play and grow together.
The new 3,000-square-foot-space located at 221 E Oak St. in the Cannery District has several play areas, a small reading nook, an art room, play forts, and a glowing cave.
“When you visit us at the State of Play and you are walking around our space you will notice different stations set up that invite you as the grown-up to experience things with your child you will see prompted questions or things like creating a world with these materials tell us a story about what you see really involving the grown up in the experience as much as the child," Dolan said.
Reservations for play periods are encouraged, but not required and reservations can be made online at stateofplay.co.
Right now, many local businesses have struggled hiring employees although, State of Play was able to find enough educators to fully staff their site before opening.
“We have been so fortunate we connected with MSU’s early childhood development and we were actually able to recruit some newly graduated seniors through that and then we have been able to find some like-minded folks to were very education-focused and really like this concept of open play and growth through open play,” Werner said.
The space will also accommodate other children programs that already exist in the community as well as a scholarship program that is in partnership with local businesses to provide non-profits with passes to the site.
Werner said, “At the state of Play we feel like everyone really deserves access to the high-quality program and so what we have done is we have gone out to local businesses who have donated money into a scholarship fund and with that money, we are giving out free play sessions as well as working with local non-profits like Thrive, HRDC Haven and inviting their population into the space.”
The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
State of Play is open Saturdays and Sundays, for people to rent out the space for private events and birthday parties.
More information about the State of Play can be found here.
