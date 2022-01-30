Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Noon Tuesday to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&