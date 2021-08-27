BOZEMAN, Mont. – Three timber bridges north of Bridger Bowl Ski Area which connect several small towns in the Shields Valley to Bozeman are in the beginning planning stages to be replaced.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) the three timber bridges at Cache, Carrol and Flathead Creeks were built during President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930's but now see an average of 400 cars per day and MDT is asking for public feedback on the bridge replacements.
How does MDT anticipate to fund construction?
- MDT regularly receives funding for construction projects from the Federal Highway Administration. Funding for this project is anticipated to be comprised mostly of federal dollars, with a smaller amount coming from the state’s gas tax.
- MDT has a five-year construction plan and each year that plan is evaluated and shifted based on the available funding and where projects plans are at in their design. Though the MT 86 Structures project is not yet in this plan, there is the chance for the project to be inserted in the plan each year.
How long might delays or detours affect daily commutes once construction starts?
- It is still too early to know what detours or delays might look like, but in general, MDT strives to keep travel time delays to be no longer than 15 minutes within a given work zone.
- As the project progresses, MDT will have a clearer idea of what traffic control might look like. To stay up-to-date on how that progresses, all are welcome to give MDT a call on their project hotline at 406-207-4484.
You can find more information about the project here.