BOZEMAN- Officials gave an update on the Bridger Foothills Fire Sunday afternoon, saying structures have been lost, and that the status of people’s homes may be available tomorrow.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says as of Sunday afternoon, they don’t have any information on the status of homes in the evacuated areas, but they will be going door to door Monday.
A division has been set up to focus on protecting structures at different times based on the need, safety and availability of resources.
Following expected rain on Monday, the fire situation will be evaluated, as well as the possibility of letting people back into their homes.
If you have any questions, you are encouraged to call 2-1-1, officials saying they are a clearinghouse for questions anyone may have, including the status of your home when it becomes available.
Fire officials say the fire is at 0% containment and is growing in its northwest corner.
As of Saturday night, the fire is reported to be at 7,000 acres.
Rain is anticipated Monday, however, officials say it looks like the area is going to dry back out by the end of the week.
Models of the fire show it moving into Park County in the next week.
Fire officials say that one of their best possibilities for containment is for the Bridger Bowl Ski Area itself.
If you would like to donate, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office gave the following options:
Money: Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund, text BRIDGERS to 91999 or give online at https://www.greatergallatinunitedway.org/ or https://www.onevalley.org/
Time: https://www.volunteermt.org/need/detail/?need_id=539441 or go to VolunteerMT.org and click on Bridger Foothills Fire Volunteer Response.
Water, sports drinks, and non-perishable food: Salvation Army, 32 South Rouse Ave. Bozeman, MT. 1:00- 5:00pm today and tomorrow.
Meals for first responders or evacuees: Salvation Army 586-5813
Housing for evacuees: American Red Cross, 1 800 272 6668
Pet food or supplies: Heart of the Valley
Anything else, including moving stock: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bridgerfoothillsfire
The case of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.
9/6/2020 Bridger Foothills Fire Virtual Public MeetingPosted by Gallatin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 6, 2020