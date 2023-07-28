Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/ The following weather hazards are expected: Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport. Until 515 PM MDT. Gusts up to 30 kt are also possible. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113