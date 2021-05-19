BOZEMAN, Mont. – A leading manufacturer of premium outdoor equipment, Stone Glacier announced they are going to open a new business headquarters in Bozeman.

The new 16,000 square feet facility building will be located at the intersection of Huffine and Love Lane.

In addition, the new headquarters will serve as more than just a premium outdoor equipment manufacturer.

Stone Glacier Marketing Director Lyle Hebel said, "A retail space it will have the ability to play live music in there as well as kind of a seating bar relaxing area and, then a full product line will be in there as well."

For two consecutive years, Stone Glacier has been named as one of the fastest-growing companies in America from Inc. Magazine and ranked #3 among Montana companies in 2020.

Stone Glacier continues to add to its teams and, the brand plans to double their number of employees by 2023.

The construction of the new facility is scheduled to be completed by April 2022.

More information about Stone Glacier or to shop their premium outdoor products can be found here.