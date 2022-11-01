BOZEMAN, Mont. - The historic Story Mansion located just next to MSU in Bozeman is one of the cities oldest landmarks.
It now sports a fresh coat of paint that was sorely needed according to Jamie Saitta, Bozeman's Recreation Program Manager. The project started back in July and was originally supposed to cost $75,000, by completion on October 21, it cost $169,000. It was stated that inflation in material and labor costs caused the price to rise.
The paint job will protect the building from weather that could've made repairs even more expensive in the future.
It was built in 1910 and after the Story family left the property it was sold to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, they occupied it from from 1922 to 2003. Ever since, it has been a restoration project. It hosts many events throughout the year and Friends of the Story Mansion President Felix Spinelli hopes to open up the whole house once it can be restored in the future. The second and third floors are currently closed to the public.
Felix Spinelli also does tours of the mansion the first Sunday of every month, the next being this Sunday, November 6.
If you're interested in learning more or joining Friends of the Story Mansion you can visit their website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.