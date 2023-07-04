The following is a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
BOZEMAN, Mont. -On July 3, 2023, at 6:12 PM Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received information that a family had overturned their paddle-board and were stranded on an island on the Gallatin River near Central Park Road. The family was unable to swim to shore due to the fast moving water conditions.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind the public that rivers in Gallatin County, while beautiful and enjoyable, are powerful and sometimes conceal danger below the surface. Wearing proper flotation devices as well as packing appropriate clothing and gear for the worst conditions one may encounter is a good practice for staying safe.
