BOZEMAN, Mont. - Thursday afternoon, Big Sky Ski Patrol called Gallatin County 9-1-1 asking for assistance for a hiker stranded on Lone Peak.
After communicating with the hiker it was determined they could not get themselves out, and Big Sky Ski Patrol called for Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) due to the hiker’s location.
Search and rescue volunteers responded from the Big Sky Section, Valley Section and Heli Team.
Big Sky Ski Patrol and SAR units staged on the mountain in support of the helicopter short-haul mission, and Big Sky Ski Patrol directed the helicopter to the hiker, who was transported off the mountain by the Heli Team.
GCSSAR reports the hiker was not injured and did not need medical evaluation.
“Sheriff Springer would like to commend the teamwork of Big Sky Ski Patrol working in conjunction with GCSSAR team members. Sheriff Springer recommends having a plan for unexpected events, having clothing appropriate for changing conditions, and bringing food and water when recreating in Gallatin County, even if only for a day hike in the mountains,” GCSSAR said.
