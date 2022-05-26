BOZEMAN, Mont. - Due to the current fuel prices in Montana, more people are taking free public transportation.
HRDC’S Streamline zero-fare bus service has seen 22% more riders in the past two months.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in Montana on Thursday was $4.38.
Streamline said they are budgeting 45% more in fuel costs this year to keep their buses up and running.
The zero-fare bus service uses federal and local dollars to fill up its tanks and, it cost about $180 to fill up a bus last year; now it's around $300, according to HRDC Transportation Director, Sunshine Ross.
Ross said even though it cost more to get the job done, Streamline will not be reducing any of their routes.
The bus service will continue to stop at over 150 bus stops to get people to where they need to go for free.
"I take the bus to the hospital and I go to stores and if it wasn't for them, I would be stuck," Streamline Bus Rider Cheryl Delaney said.
Streamline is not the only bus service in the state that has seen an increase over the last two months.
In Missoula, the Mountain Line zero-fare service noticed an 11% increase since April.
More information about Streamline Bus routes and services can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.