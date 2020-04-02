Streamline Bus service still operational amid the outbreak

BOZEMAN- With the coronavirus causing cancellations across the area one thing that is still moving is the Streamline Bus service.
Members of public transit are still deemed as essential employees and the buses are operating with the hope that you will follow social distancing rules on board.
But there are some cancellations in place due to the virus.
The HRDC which operates Streamline made some route changes, right now late-night routes are suspended, The MSU Campus Shuttle will no longer be running this semester, and, the half-hour frequency service on the blue line, redline, and yellow line/orange line is suspended until further notice
The HRDC says they are taking extra precautions when it comes to making sure the buses sanitized for your use.
“We pull buses in and shuttle them throughout the day so we can do increased cleaning,” Heather Grenier the C.E.O. of the HRDC said, “we have new robust cleaning procedures in place to try to keep everything sanitized so we are just following CDC guidance and waiting for further direction.”
The HRDC is asking that you use hand sanitizer before you get on board and that you sit a safe distance away from other riders to protect the health of staff and other riders, they are asking that you sit at least six feet away from drivers riders on board.
Right now the downtown transfer station is also being cleaned multiple times a day.
The HRDC says that they are committed to keeping the service up and operational as its many members of our communities only way of transportation.