BOZEMAN, Mont. - Streamline bus started their seasonal Livingston winter service on Monday.
The zero-fare bus route service will operate every weekday until April.
Livingston residents can get picked up at 6:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at Ace Hardware.
The ride takes about 30 minutes to get to Bozeman and Streamline drops riders off at Bozeman Health, Montana State University, and Oak and 15th.
All the bus stops have connecting buses for commuters to take.
Many MSU students, faculty, and staff members that are Livingston residents use this bus service daily and said they are glad it's running back up for the season.
"I think it is great that we have it. I mean absolutely thankful that the particular wintertime that we have an opportunity that takes people off the road and combines us in a great commute," MSU Assistant Research Professor, Markus Dieser said.
Streamline said their seasonal bus service wants to help reduce the traffic between Bozeman and Livingston and be an economical solution for drivers.
"This could really save a lot of money for people that travel regularly back and forth to Livingston and Bozeman and they would save the wear and tear on their vehicle and obviously fuel prices so it could be a significant saving," Streamline HRDC Transportation Director Sunshine Ross said.
Streamline will offer the seasonal Livingston service until April 15.
A full list of the Livingston service times can be found here.
More information about Streamline Bus can be found here.