BOZEMAN, Mont. - Streamline Bus summer service changed Monday.

As the Montana State University school year came to an end, Streamline made two service adjustments to its schedule.

Instead of a new bus coming to the bus stop every half-hour a new bus will come every hour.

Also, Streamline stopped their single-route LateNight service for the summer.

The Streamline bus has been offering transportation service for 15 years in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston.

Streamline Transportation Manager, Vanessa Palmer explains the new summer hours, "The bus starts about 6:30 a.m. and then goes till about 7:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a little bit of reduced hours on the weekend."

Both the half-hour frequency service and LateNight service will resume this upcoming fall semester, along with Streamline's new and improved routes.

More information on Streamline's routes and hour of service can be found here.