BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Federal Transit Administration honored Gallatin Valley’s zero-fare Streamline bus service a national award providing transportation to thousands of essential workers throughout the pandemic.
Streamline was one of six rural transit agencies to receive a “Connecting Rural Communities” Award from the FTA.
The other agencies were from Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, and Texas.
HRDC Transportation Program Manager, Vanessa Palmer said, During that time in society there was just a lot of fear and a lot of people were freaked out but the stability that we provided was so appreciated by the community members especially those who rode and those who depended on those essential services.”
In April and May 2020, when multiple businesses were shut down due the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, Streamline continued their service to provide zero-fare transportation for essential workers.
“This led to us transporting hundreds of essential workers such as those at the hospital, grocery store workers as well as people accessing those services,” Palmer said.
During that time, Streamline provided over 8,900 rides to community members.
Although Streamline provided fewer rides than usual in 2020 due to the pandemic, the service still gave approximately 140,000 rides.
Streamline offers service seven days a week around Bozeman as well as routes to Belgrade and Livingston.
More information about Streamline bus can be found here.