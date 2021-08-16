Streamline expands bus routes in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Streamline Bus, a program of HRDC, expanded their service in the Gallatin Valley and introduced new routes to riders Monday.
Due to the rapid growth in Gallatin County Streamline said it was time to expand their routes and bus stops.
Streamline has been provided zero-fare public transportation in Bozeman for 15 years.
The new routes will better serve riders and the rest of the community by improving convenience, helping more people get more places all while reducing traffic congestion and opening up parking spaces, and decreasing air pollution.
"We continue to see the need for people to take the bus and it certainly supports our transportation plan and it supports our climate plan it supports our strategic plan and all these wonderful partners." Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
Streamline hopes to make everyone's commute faster and more accessible with the new routes.
"It helps seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities get where they need to go their medical appointments their shopping trips church visits with friends it provides workforce transportation to those in the heart of Bozeman and Belgrade but live further away it helps MSU students get to local businesses and recreational opportunities." Streamline the City of Belgrade Representative, Joseph Menicucci Jr. said.
Streamline’s new Blueline, Goldline, Purple line, Brownline, and Pink line will begin service Monday.
As well as the Blueline ½ hour service and Goldline ½ hour service.
The new bus route project took about a year and a half to officially get four new busses on the road.
Overall, the new routes cost around $130,000 and the project was made possible because of the Streamline foundation and support from the HRDC, Montana State University, The City of Bozeman and Belgrade, Bozeman Health, Gallatin County, and the Montana Department of Transportation.
In honor of the new route service, Streamline hosted a new stop ribbon-cutting at Gallatin Regional Park Monday afternoon for the community to celebrate.
More information on the new Streamline bus routes and schedules can be found here.