Streamline looking for feedback and potential new routes

BOZEMAN- As Bozeman grows the need for public transit is evolving and Streamline wants to make revisions to pick up more riders.
Routes could be completely thrown out and redesigned depending on the information collected.
Right now they are hoping for your feedback over additional residential routes or potential new routes to Livingston or Three Forks.
The HRDC knows that so many people are dependent on public transportation and if data comes back in high demand a new ride downtown or to Three Forks they say it could be added.
“We probably couldn’t have [a bus] going hourly out there,” Vanessa Palmer the Transportation Program Manager for Streamline said, “We certainly could do a morning and evening commuter like Livingston and if that takes 50 cars off the road in the morning and evening that’s a ton of traffic congestion that’s reduced.”
The HRDC says that every route costs around $200,000 so they would have to be able to create the funds.
As of right now, they say locally there’s interest additional routes and new stops in the Cannery District and downtown Bozeman
Their main goal is to help as many people utilize public transportation as possible if you’d like to take part in the survey you can follow this link.