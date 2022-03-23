UPDATE: MARCH 23 AT 8:38 A.M.
The structure fire on Royal Road in Belgrade is contained to the shop and did not spread to the nearby house, according to Central Valley Interim Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie.
Zlomie told Montana Right Now the fire started at around 7:27 a.m. and the people who own the shop and live in the house next to it reported the fire.
Zlomie said everyone made it out alright.
Firefighters are still trying to get into the shop that is still on fire and smoking.
It is undetermined at this time what caused the fire.
The nearest fire hydrant is a block away, so mutual aid is dumping water into pools to suck over to firefighters.
BELGRADE, Mont. - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 400 block of Royal Road in Belgrade Wednesday morning, Central Valley Fire District posted on Facebook.
Our reporter on scene said there is mutual aid from across Gallatin Valley at the fire.
There are no nearby fire hydrants, so crews are using water tankers to pour pools of water to fight the fire.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
