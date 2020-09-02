UPDATE 9/20/20 @9:24 PM: A structure fire in Gallatin Gateway that turned into a wildland fire is out.

Multiple agencies responded on Wednesday night to a blaze that started in a barn and began burning into a field between homes on Zachariah Lane, a partially-residential area just off of Highway 191.

The fire grew to a quarter-acre or half-acre before crews were able to put it out.

Gallatin Gateway Fire Chief Jeremiah Hillier says he was also told that a vehicle caught on fire in the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Gallatin Gateway structure fire

Fire crews spray down a structure fire that turned into a grass fire in a partially-residential area of Gallatin Gateway near Bozeman on Wednesday.

BOZEMAN- A wildland fire is being reported in Gallatin Gateway, around 13 miles outside of Bozeman.

Firefighters tell us the fire started as a structure fire before becoming a wildland fire.

Resources are being sent to the fire.

We have a reporter on the way to the fire and will bring you updates when they become available.

