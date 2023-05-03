BOZEMAN, Mont. - A student was brandishing a knife at the Chief Joseph Middle School in Bozeman Wednesday morning, the Bozeman Police Department posted on Facebook.
A release from Bozeman Public Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram and Dana McNeil with the Bozeman Police Department said several students alleged they were threatened.
The student was taken to the main office under staff supervision.
School resource officers took the knife away from the student who law enforcement has in custody.
The Bozeman Police Department posted on Facebook everyone is safe.
"Many students observed the incident on the playground which will certainly trigger a variety of reactions," the release Bozeman Public Schools said. "Students who request counseling support are being supported by CJMS counselors. If students are contacting parents to be picked up, we are releasing them out of the main office. Please feel free to contact CJMS counselors Taylor Gooch or Brian Mitchell if you would like additional support for your child."
This incident is currently under investigation, and Bertram said in the release they will provide updates as they become available.
Law enforcement is not releasing the names of the suspect or anyone else involved at this time.
