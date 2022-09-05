Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is in Effect... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Meagher, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 11AM MDT 9/6/2022 This alert will be updated again at 11AM MDT 9/6/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Butte, Hamilton, Helena, and Lewistown are Unhealthy As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Libby, Malta, Missoula, Sidney, Thompson Falls are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will potentially result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Minimum humidities: 12 to 20 percent. &&