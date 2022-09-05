BOZEMAN, Mont. - For the first time in two years, students in Bozeman have to pay for lunch at school again.
Last week, seeing prices next to menu items in the cafeteria was a surprise to many students because for the past two school years the federal government USDA supplied free lunches for K-12 students.
In addition to free lunches not being available anymore, school meal prices have increased due to inflation.
Elementary school prices are $3.00, middle school is $3.25, and high school is $3.50.
Although prices have gone up for all grade levels, elementary schools across the district are serving hot meals again.
Last year, hot lunches were put on pause for elementary school students due to staffing shortages in school kitchens.
Bozeman School District Food Service Director said, "We have come up with a new system for getting hot meals to all schools, and our staff and the building staff have been so receptive to that. We have had principals step in and help.. secretaries, teachers, aids...everyone helping to make sure it happens."
Schools across the districts said that last week their staff saw a lot of kids' lunch accounts with negative balances.
The district is asking parents to make sure they are updating their kid's meal accounts this year.
If your family qualifies for free or reduced lunch you can still apply for that program here.
