BOZEMAN, Mont. - The bank building on Main Street and Black Avenue in downtown Bozeman is now about halfway through renovations and improvements, with new windows expected to arrive this week.
Suites that will be available for rent in the building also just went on the market for rent, said owner and developer Randy Scully.
The goal of the project, started in February 2022, is to renovate and reinforce the 100-year-old building to bring it up to current building codes, create a building that blends in with the rest of Main Street and create new spaces for businesses and US Bank.
The new windows are modeled after the originals. Scully said. They were able to save several windows and send them off to a custom window maker. The new ones should look the original but will be double-paned and more efficient.
The whole building has basically been stripped of the façade and windows built onto it in the 1970s and gutted on the inside. The façade actually helped preserve most of the original exterior by protecting it from the elements, he said.
“It was mentioned when we first started looking at this that we could not bring this building back. And it’s nice to know that that’s not the case because we can bring this building back and we’re doing it,” Scully said.
Most of the brick and limestone, and the cornice that wraps around half the roof, is intact. The only places it is especially damaged or missing are where the 1970s stucco façade and window blinds were mounted or adhered to.
Construction crews have ground the stucco off the limestone blocks. An old barbershop formally in the basement of the building that was closed during previous renovations supplied all the replacement brick that is being used to patch missing brick on the outside.
There was some concern that new replacement limestone on the exterior might not match the limestone blocks from 1920. But they are fairly certain the new limestone is actually from the same quarry as the old, so shades should be similar, Scully said.
By the time crews are finished with the outside, it should feel like you are standing in the year 1920 when you look at the building.
As for the inside, it needed a lot of reinforcement to meet current seismic codes, Scully said. The interior and exterior of the building were basically separate, with a four-layer-thick brick exterior and an iron infrastructure. Construction crews have now attached the infrastructure to the brick and reinforced the whole building with a million pounds of shotcrete, a concrete like that used in swimming pools.
To make up for the added weight, footings in the foundation have also been expanded.
Scully said he has a great working relationship with the general contractor, Langlas & Associates, and many of the subcontractors, who he has worked with on previous projects.
“It’s been an exciting project. It’s been very challenging, too. I mean, I have to say, like I said earlier, this team that I have on this project, they’ve all been wonderful. They work very hard. And we’ve got a lot of coordination,” he said.
There have been minimal surprises on this project, which is fortunate, Scully said. They combed through the whole building very thoroughly during the due diligence period to make sure they knew everything about it before construction started. The biggest surprises have been the good condition of a lot of the exterior.
The old safety deposit box vault in the basement will go through a transformation into a new conference room. All the old boxes will be left in place. The original vault on the first floor will become the new safety deposit box vault.
Two new flights of stairs that span the whole building and a new elevator that meets current codes will also be installed. One of the flights of stairs will be available from the second exterior entrance of the building and the other will be inside the bank.
Flooring is being added to expand the second story and create a suite space.The third through fifth floors will also have available suite space.
Currently, the roof houses communication and cellular equipment for several providers and the city, Scully said. Crews have managed to work around this equipment to leave it intact. When the project is finished, all the wiring for the equipment will be rewired through the building and underground, instead of running down the outside.
This week, crews should start building infrastructure to support a penthouse space on the roof for all those providers, and the equipment will eventually move so it is less visible from the street.
The whole project should be finished in January or February 2024, Scully said.
