  • Alex McCollum NonStop Local Multimedia Journalist

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Special Olympics Summer Games are happening in Bozeman this week. 

The Special Olympics are all about supporting competition, giving opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrating courage and of course experiencing the joy of sports. 

The games started Wednesday with track and field events, cycling swimming and gymnastics, and are continuing on Thursday with golf, swimming, soccer and bocce ball. 

The last full Summer Olympics happened in 2019, so the theme for this year is “Together At Last.” Kristi Osterlund, Montana Special Olympics communications director, said the theme is also pointing at inclusivity and understanding that everyone has value and respect. 

Kyle Fortner, an athlete from Missoula, said he loves throwing the turbo jav, which is similar to the javelin. He also enjoys being able to support his teammates in golf and swimming. 

Wayne Kelly placed in third for turbo jav in his group. He said he has been participating in the Special Olympics since he was a kid growing up in Butte. 

Richard Kelly has been tricycle racing for a very long time, he said. His 27-gear tricycle is driven with hands instead of feet. He completed the25 km race on Wednesday. In the off-season, he said he trains at the gym. 

“You know, you keep pushing it,” he said. 

A full schedule of events is available here for those interested in attending the Summer Special Olympics. 

Download PDF Summer Special Olympics Schedule

