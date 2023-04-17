BELGRADE, MT- On April 14th, community members, aviation students, employees, and more, gathered bright and early for the groundbreaking ceremony for Summit Aviaton’s new headquarters on the north side of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
What is now known locally as the official flight training provider for Gallatin College MSU’s Aviation Program, started with one man, a rented airplane, and a back hangar office.
Now there are over 100 employees supporting an award-winning university flight program, world-class charter operation, professional aircraft management, and aircraft sales.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” Ben Walton, president, and founder said.
“We outgrew our current building several years ago and have had to spread different parts of our operation out into other buildings across the airfield. It's going to be really nice to get everyone back in the same building again.” Walton added.
Summit’s new complex will include 14,500 sq. ft. for office space, a luxurious Departure Lounge for private customers, the companies flight school, aircraft sales personnel, charter department and aircraft management, as well as an FAA testing lab and simulation lab for the flight school’s simulators.
Also, an additional 37,225 sq. ft. of hangar space will encompass two hangers, one of which will house the robust Flight School fleet, while the other will serve the company’s Charter and Management Fleet of jet aircraft when they are on base.
The flight school portion of the complex is anticipated to be completed in January 2024 the remainder of the new building should be completed by mid-2024 and this space will allow for more community involvement and growth.
In addition to the company’s annual Cancer Survivor Flight Camp, summit has been involved in hosting several events and tours for the Boy Scouts, STEM programs, local schools, and the Montana chapter of the 99%, an aviation group for women pilots. This much need move had the company looking forward to continuing its journey towards growth and expansion!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.