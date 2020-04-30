BOZEMAN, Mont. - Italy has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates around the world. Even while restrictions are lifting in Montana, Italians are still fighting the pandemic just as hard. They're still under a strict quarantine that is expected to continue until at least early May. We're taking you across the globe to one of the epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic - Italy - and into the home of an ordinary person as she tries to survive this period in history.
I sat down with my friend Martina Marinaro via video chat to talk about what she’s seen, how she’s getting through it, and what’s keeping her sane.
Martina and I have been friends for a few years. She lives with her parents and younger brother in Padua, Italy, not far from the famous canals of Venice. But lately, northern Italy hasn’t looked like the tourist haven it’s known to be. Instead, it’s become the epicenter for coronavirus cases in the hard-hit country.
Streets are empty and even going to the grocery store has a new rhythm to it. Residents in Martina's town have to wear masks, gloves, and stand six feet apart while they wait to pick up their groceries.
For Martina, whose own blood is on the front lines, it’s like living in another world. Her dad works at the local hospital and her uncle is a doctor, and healthcare workers have had to make some unimaginably difficult decisions. With a lack of hospital beds and resources and an influx of cases, doctors frequently have to decide who they can care for and who has to go home to battle the virus on their own. It's essentially a life of death choice, and one that often is forced to favor the young people who have a higher chance of survival.
“They had to work a lot, they had to deal with a lot of patients. Every day there were more and more patients in the hospital,” Martina recalls her uncle telling her.
Martina only leaves the house to get essentials and walk her dog.
It’s been 53 days since Italians were told to stay inside. They can’t go really go anywhere, and they certainly can't get into a hospital to visit their dying family members.
“You don’t have the chance to say goodbye," says Martina. "So, I think that it’s really a trauma.”
Even though the United States currently has more cases than any other country, Italy’s death rate is two and a half times higher than ours.
“After this, if we are going to totally like – if the virus totally gone - I think, yeah, people... we come back a little bit changed.”
And even as people around the globe deal with a pandemic that feels unfathomable and scary, quarantines mean there are days that feel mundane. It's the same for Martina, and she’s getting creative to fill her time by learning how to sew, knit and - like many other people - she's getting back into cooking.
A big fan of baking for others, Martina finally has the time to work on recipes that she's always wanted to try - and that she now has more than enough time to.
She's also still in school, studying to get her Master's degree in American Literature and Culture.
It's now been almost two months since Martina has seen her friends, and even the smallest moments - ones that once seemed so insignificant - are the things she really looks forward to being a part of again.
“Hanging out, drinking a glass of wine, even the easiest thing is what we miss,” she says.
She's never had so many video calls in her life, even celebrating one of her best friend's birthdays recently with a group "video call party" where they caught up and drank wine together, but apart.
One thing she really misses? Waacking, a dramatic and energetic form of dancing that she does as part of a dance team. She misses performing and expressing herself through her movement, but she's been able to do video call "trainings" with her group over the last few weeks. But it’s not the same over a screen.
“When we dance together," Martina explains, "I love to see how my friend moves her arm or like how she use her legs so I can take inspiration what she’s doing.”
But ever the optimist, she’s looking forward to the bright future after a dark time.
“I looking forward to seeing my cousins, my friends, my grandma and like finally hug them and just really having our – like the old times.”