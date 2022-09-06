BOZEMAN, Mont. - A male suspect is accused of cashing in $15,000 worth of fraudulent checks at various banks in Gallatin County last week.
The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post the suspect is a part of a group called Felony Lane Gang, a ring of alleged opportunist criminals who steal checks from people's cars and cash them in.
BPD said the group will steal people's identity and sometimes clear their bank accounts.
The male suspect was arrested for felony theft and brought to the Gallatin County Detention Center.
BPD is reminding people to not leave valuable items in their unattended cars as anyone could fall victim to this scheme.
