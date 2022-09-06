Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Minimum humidities: 12 to 20 percent. &&