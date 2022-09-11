UPDATE AT 7:03 PM
Just after 6:00 pm, the subject who was barricaded in a house in Belgrade was found deceased from a self-inflected gunshot Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said.
Another jurisdiction’s coroner’s office will investigate along with the Division of Criminal Investigation.
Streets that were closed are reopening to residents.
More information is expected to be released on Monday.
UPDATE AT 5:24 PM
Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect has barricaded his room from the inside, however, no visual contact with the suspect has been made, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported.
“We continue to actively pursue a peaceful end to the situation while ensuring the safety of all involved and will continue to keep the public updated as the situation changes,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
UPDATE AT 1:30 PM
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer gave an update on the barricaded subject in Belgrade Sunday afternoon.
According to Springer, the incident started at 7:10 am Sunday when a fire alarm call was received from a residence on Red Barn Dr.
As dispatch was trying to get information it was learned that a man was refusing to leave the residence.
When deputies arrived on the scene they reportedly found the other occupants of the house were outside.
Shots were first fired by the man when deputies tried making contact, and Sheriff Springer said they do not know exactly where they were fired from.
Deputies tried to make contact again, however, there has been no verbal response since law enforcement first arrived on scene.
At this time multiple agencies are on scene and residents in the area have either been evacuated or are sheltering in place.
Those who were evacuated and need to retrieve medication or pets, or need a place to stay can call 406-582-2100, option 2 to be connected to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
Since the start of the incident, upwards of 100 shots have been fired going in an unknown direction.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Sheriff Springer said they do not know the man’s intentions, but that their primary goal is life safety.
BELGRADE, Mont. - Residents in the Landmark Subdivision have been asked to shelter in place as law enforcement is working a situation in the area.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is reporting the situation involves a barricaded subject and that shots were fired on Red Barn Drive.
Those affected by the shelter in place have been notified and law enforcement is working on evacuations.
At this time, Red Bard Dr. is closed between Harvester Ln. and Stockton Way.
People are asked to stay out of the area while the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story, we will provide updates as they become available.
