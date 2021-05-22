BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police say an SUV involved in a hit and run crash drove head-on into a patrol car Saturday.

Officers were on the lookout around 3:00 am Saturday for a white SUV involved in a hit and run crash according to the Bozeman Police Department (BPD).

While an officer was stopped at a red light the suspect SUV reportedly drove head-on into their patrol car.

BPD said nobody was injured, and after an investigation, the driver of the SUV was arrested for DUI, possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle and driving the wrong way on a one-way roadway.

At this time the hit and run is under investigation.

“Please remember drinking and driving is a bad mix. Make sure you have a sober ride home!” BPD wrote.