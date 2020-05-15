Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman canceled

BOZEMAN- The Sweet Pea Festival posted to Facebook that they were saddened to announce the interruption of the 43rd annual Sweet Pea Festival.
Sweet Pea will take place August 6-8, 2021.
They said in light of the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and the implications it has for large gatherings, this disappointing decision was necessary.
Going to explain the health and safety of the Bozeman community, Festival attendees, volunteers, artists, vendors, sponsors and local businesses was at the heart of the decision.
Sweet Pea went on to say that they will adapt events, physical distancing is the only way to help stop the spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine or effective treatment is developed.
If you already purchased tickets you will be receiving an email with options for credits, donations or refunds.