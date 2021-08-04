BOZEMAN, Mont. - This year is the 44th annual Sweet Pea Festival, which includes a weekend full of arts, entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy.
This year’s festival is taking place Aug. 6-8 at Bozeman’s Lindley Park.
Due to COVID-19, the festival is only allowing 10,000 people to enter the park each day.
Sweet Pea Festival Executive Director Kris Olenicki says festival wristbands are selling out fast this year.
The cost of a three-day weekend pass purchased in advance is $25. A three-day pass purchased during the festival is $35 and the cost of a day pass is $25.
Wristbands are available for purchase on the Sweet Pea Festival website.
According to the Sweet Pea Festival, purchasing wristbands in advance will allow for fast, contactless delivery as well as efficient and expedited entry to the Festival. Children ages 12 and under are free this year.
During the festival, the box office wristbands will be located in front of the Bozeman Public Library.
This year wristbands will not be sold at entry points during the festival.
For people attending the event who want to get in some exercise before the event the annual Sweet Pea Race will be happening this Saturday morning in downtown Bozeman.
People interested in running the 5K and 10K can still sign up here.
The Sweet Pea Festival is still looking for more volunteers to organize and set up the event.
This year Sweet Pea is offering a free three-day adult wristband to all volunteers working three or more hours.
Community members interested in volunteering at the event can click here.