BOZEMAN, Mont. - Plans are slowly moving forward to bring the next Sweet Pea Festival and Craighead Institute-sponsored mural.
Festival director Kris Olenicki said they have a lead on a possible mural canvas to be donated – the side of a barn. Now they just need to find an artist who will create a mural using one of the remaining species on a list of endangered or threatened species in Montana.
One artist, Griffin Foster, completed his mural of the water howellia, a threatened aquatic flower, on the side of a home near downtown in 2020. As of right now, in Montana they are only found in the Swan Valley and other parts of the Northwest.
Foster created his mural using spray paints, and incorporating symbolism into the piece.
“You can see how I'mkind of like breaking them and splicing them. I kind of am like breaking between like abstract and realism to, like, hint at the population loss, you know? And I mean, they'resort of getting fractured into, like nonexistence,” he said.
The water he painted pouring downward also symbolizes the decline of the species.
Sweet Pea has collaborated with the Craighead Institute to create these five murals. So far, they have worked with local artists to produce a grizzly bear, white and pallid sturgeon, bull trout and the whooping crane, along with the water howellia. All murals are on private property but are made in a way to still be enjoyed by the public.
Sweet Pea and Craighead are currently looking for artists interested in painting the lynx, black-footed ferret and whitebark pine tree.
If you have a space you would like to donate to bring attention to an endangered species, you can email Sweet Pea Director Kris Olenicki at ed@sweetpeafestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.