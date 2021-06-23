BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wristbands for the 2021 Sweet Pea Festival are on sale now.
The festival will take place August 6 through August 8 at Bozeman’s Lindley Park and will provide all the arts and entertainments festivalgoers have come to expect, with a few minor changes for admission to the festival.
Capacity at this year’s festival is slightly reduced for the health and safety of participants a release from Sweet Pea Festival PR Chairman, Julie Hunter says.
Pre-orders for wristbands are open online now at the festival website here or by mail if placed by July 28. Pickup of the wristbands will take place at the Sweet Pea office through August 5.
Wristbands will begin to be available at local outlets starting July 2.
Wristbands will not be sold at entry points, nor will pickup of pre-ordered wristbands be available at the gates.
Any leftover wristbands will only be available for purchase at the Festival’s new main box office found in front of the library during the festival. Prices go up if purchased after August 5.
Starting this year as well, no wristband is needed for admission for children 12-years-old and younger.
For more information or to purchase wristbands, you can contact the Sweet Pea Festival office at 406-586-4003 or visit the festival website here.