BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Sweet Pea Festival is starting to ramp up with events beginning in July, including the Juried Art Show.
The art show is basically an art competition held at ERA Landmark Real Estate in downtown Bozeman. 2D and 3D art pieces will be judged and are on are on display. They range from paintings to photography, sculptures, quilting, glasswork and more.
Sweet Pea Director Kris Olenicki said there will be a reception for the art show on July 14 from 6-8 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to get involved and cast their own votes for a people’s choice winner.
Nonstop Local will be covering the lead up to the Sweet Pea Festival throughout the month of July.
