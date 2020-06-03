Sweet Pea organizers looking for larger statewide participation in this year's juried art show

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MYA MADPLUME, 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE 5 FEET 7 INCHES 130 POUNDS BROWN EYES BLACK HEAR. MYA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE JUNE 1ST LEAVING THE CROW RESERVATION. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS. MYA IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO SPOKANE, WASHINGTON TO SEE HER BIOLOGICAL MOTHER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 638-2631 OR 9 1 1

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SNOWMELT IN... CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY. * AT 1030 AM MDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND THE US FOREST SERVICE REPORTED SNOWMELT IN THE ADVISORY AREA. MINOR FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING INCLUDE... LOCATIONS AROUND AXTELL BRIDGE NORTH OF GALLATIN GATEWAY, MILL ROAD AROUND GALLATIN GATEWAY AND GREEK CREEK CAMP GROUND. ADDITIONALLY, SOME MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE ALONG STORM CASTLE CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&