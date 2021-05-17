THREE FORKS, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue hosted their annual swiftwater rescue training Monday.

Both volunteers and deputies attended the training and learned how to rescue people from high and fast water-moving currents.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Commander Scott Secor said, "Water and avalanches are the two things that we call life takers in search and rescue."

During the upcoming months, the search and rescue team is preparing for an increase of people exploring Gallatin Valley and participating in recreational activities near swiftwater.

Secor explained the importance of practicing the life-saving measures, "It is one of those things that is so dangerous that we have to train up and we have to be very on top of our game and around fast water."

For people who are planning on spending time near or on the river this summer the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue is encouraging community members to plan ahead and bring personal flotation gear.

If you lose your boat on the river due to fast water, call the sheriff's office.

Also, if you are ever in danger and need help always call 911.

The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue is always looking for more volunteers to join their team.

More information about the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue can be found here.