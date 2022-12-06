BOZEMAN, Mont. - Resources for softball players in Montana was severely lacking, so Aubrey Peterson created Swingnotion to give back to female athletes in the greater Bozeman area.
Peterson grew up in Washington, and used indoor facilities a lot growing up, and knows what it felt like to be pushed to the side in favor of baseball players. In Montana, where it's hard to train outside for half of the year, an indoor facility is needed, and there wasn't any softball specific in the area.
On top of having three cages for players to hit and practice fielding, they have an area for band work, footwork and more. Peterson says it's crucial for players to get their reps in and she helps them with her coaching as well. Peterson played softball at the University of Utah and now plays for the Great Britain national team. This provides a level of coaching and expertise that is very hard to come by in Montana. It also helps her to keep working on her craft.
Peterson has worked with girls from Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks, all the way to Libby, Butte and more. A lot of girls have coaches who are mainly familiar with baseball, and while she thanks them for their efforts, having a actual softball background makes a big difference. Peterson says the mental game is very important for younger girls, and having a female coach can be so much more relatable.
"I know what they're thinking and what they're going through," said Peterson.
With the help of sponsors in the community Swingnotion opened November 1, over on Griffin Drive in Bozeman. Peterson says she had girls in the next day booking sessions. Swingnotion does team rentals where they can reserve the space, they can also do rentals with her helping coach, and they offer memberships like a gym where girls can come in whenever they want and train. She also does private hitting and fielding lessons in the area. Peterson plans to open more across Montana to help more softball players work on their craft.
If interested you can visit their website here.
