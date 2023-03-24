Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches for lower elevations and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon today to Midnight MDT Sunday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel will very difficult at times, especially during the nighttime and morning hours. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet and or slushy roadways will freeze up overnight as snow continues and temperatures fall below freezing, leading to slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&