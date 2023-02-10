BOZEMAN, Mont. - Take a dip and help support local Special Olympics Athletes in Gallatin County at the President's Polar Plunge!
On Saturday, Feb. 18, participants can brave the cold and take the plunge at the Glen Lake Rotary Park (East Gallatin Recreation Area).
Everyone is invited to come and support local Special Olympics Athletes, even those who don’t want to get wet.
You can find out more and register for the President’s Plunge here.
