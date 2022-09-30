BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Startup Summit takes place Friday 9/30 and Saturday 10/1 at several venues across Downtown Bozeman.
The summit will feature rising local tech startups and convene entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from across the region. It will celebrate, support, and connect the startup economy to keep these businesses in Montana.
It starts Friday afternoon with a mentoring one-on-one session with experienced professionals in the industry. The mentoring sessions, which will be hosted at The Sidecar, filled up very quickly. The fun begins this evening with The Montana Startup Soiree, which will take place in the ballroom at the Baxter Hotel. During that will be a whiskey tasting followed by a silent and live auction, with local musician Brice Ash performing. The proceeds from the event will be going to the nonprofit Early Stage Montana which helps tech entrepreneurs grow faster and create jobs to diversify and grow Montana's economy.
Then on Saturday they will convene for the culminating event which is The Startup Showcase featuring seven emerging Montana tech companies with strong growth potential. They will present their innovative businesses as they compete for the title of the Montana Startup of the Year. This will take place at The Rialto in downtown.
One goal is to have these companies stay here in Montana instead of leaving for Silicon Valley, Seattle, Austin and other tech hubs. This is about creating those opportunities for startups so they can thrive here. In the last five years tech has really grown in Montana and now those leaders are ready to give back and help the next generation.
You can get tickets at the link here.
