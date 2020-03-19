BOZEMAN, Mont. - The aunt of James Alex Hurley, the 12-year-old boy murdered last month in West Yellowstone, has been arrested as an out-of-state fugitive in Texas.
Montana Right Now confirmed that Madison Sasser, 18, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail in Conroe, Texas.
Sasser was arrested in Conroe on Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued for her arrest less than an hour beforehand, though it is unclear which law enforcement agency issued the warrant or if it's related to the case in West Yellowstone.
Sasser is the paternal aunt of James "Alex" Hurley, who was killed in February. Prosecutors allege Alex endured years of torture and abuse at the hands of his grandparents - James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts - and 14-year-old uncle. All three of those family members are being held on homicide charges related to the 12-year-old's death.
Alex's father died around two years before his son's death, while his mother lived in Texas. Court documents say that his mother had made multiple attempts to contact Alex before his death, attempts that were allegedly blocked by Batts.
Alex was described by teachers and classmates as a friendly, outgoing boy who always knew how to put a smile on people's faces.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.