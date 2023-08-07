MANHATTAN, Mont. - A teenaged girl is dead after a fatal accident in Gallatin county.
A Chevy Silverado was traveling south on secondary highway 346 when the 20-year-old driver failed to complete a right curve and crossed the center line.
At the time, a 17-year old driver was heading north and completing a left curve when the Silverado hit them head on.
The Silverado veered off the right side of the road and rolled, the driver was not wearing her seatbelt and sustained critical injuries.
Both drivers were taken to Bozeman Health, the 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Right now, MHP says it's unknown if speed, impairment, or distracted driving were factors in the crash.
