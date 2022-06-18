UPDATE, JUNE 19 AT 10:36 AM:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Nevaeh Kern has been canceled as she has been located and is safe.
WEST YELLOWSTONE - A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old Native American girl last seen on June 17.
According to the advisory, Nevaeh Kern left her foster home in West Yellowstone during the night on June 17.
Nevaeh reportedly took her foster mom’s vehicle, a 2014 White Subaru Outback, with Montana license plate CMC967.
She is described as being five feet four inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with glasses.
Nevaeh left her cellphone and medication at home and there is concern for her safety.
Possible directions of travel include Kalispell, Livingston, or Idaho.
If you have any information about Nevaeh Kern, you are asked to call the West Yellowstone Police Department at 406-646-7600 or dial 911.
