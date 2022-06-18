Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF WEST YELLOWSTONE POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR NEVAEH KERN. NEVAEH IS A 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, 5 FOOT 4 INCHES TALL, 200 POUNDS. SHE HAS GLASSES BUT DOES NOT ALWAYS WEAR THEM. NEVAEH LEFT HER FOSTER HOME IN WEST YELLOWSTONE DURING THE NIGHT ON JUNE 17, 2022. SHE TOOK HER FOSTER MOMS VEHICLE, A 2014 WHITE SUBARU OUTBACK, Montana PLATE C M C 9 6 7. THE VEHICLE DOES NOT HAVE A FRONT LICENSE PLATE. POSSIBLE DIRECTIONS OF TRAVEL INCLUDE KALISPELL, LIVINGSTON, OR IDAHO. THERE IS CONCERN FOR NEVAEHS SAFETY. SHE LEFT HER CELL PHONE AND HER MEDICATION AT HOME. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT NEVAEH KERN, PLEASE CALL THE WEST YELLOWSTONE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406)646-7600 OR DIAL 9 1 1.