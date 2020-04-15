BOZEMAN, Mont. - Cadets in Bozeman's Civil Air Patrol branch are stepping up and stepping outside to feed food-insecure Montanans while the stay-at-home order keeps folks at home.
The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) was called in to make meals thanks to an emergency order. As the coronavirus continues to disrupt people's everyday lives, for some, it's getting harder to keep food on the shelves.
For CAP cadets – all under the age of 18 – that’s something they’re spending their time trying to change.
Rodney Aloise, a cadet airman, spent his Thursday morning moving boxes and packing up meals.
"It's good to help out the community, like always, but especially right now when there's a lot going on," he says, "and it's just a great opportunity."
Cadets come into the Salvation Army in Bozeman every Thursday and start making sandwiches. While high schools have gone online to try to protect students from the coronavirus, it’s freed up the young cadets to invest in other people.
The sandwiches and meals are expected go a long way for a food-insecure family. It might not be how you expect a teenager to spend their time, but these cadets are more than enthusiastic about helping others.
"I just enjoy doing it," says 16-year-old cadet first sergeant Ruth Wallace. "If they need help, I want to be available. I love emergency services and if people need help during the coronavirus and I'm available, I want to help out."
Ruth and Rodney are two of roughly 30 cadets in the Gallatin Composite Squadron. All Civil Air Patrol cadets are between 12 and 18 years old. They - and any other cadets in the squadron - will be at the Salvation Army every Thursday morning making sandwiches until they're told to stop.