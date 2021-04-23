BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman’s current Deputy Mayor, Terry Cunningham announced he has filed to run for Mayor of the city of Bozeman.
Thursday was the first day municipal candidates could file for the city election on Nov. 2.
Cunningham has served on the Bozeman City Commission since 2018, is the owner of Cottonwood Enterprises, Inc, and serves as the Executive Director of the non-profit Run Dog Run according to a press release.
“I believe that we are all called to make a positive difference in the world, and that we should each strive to improve the lives of others through service to one another and to our community,” says Cunningham said in a release. “For the past 4 years, I've had the privilege of serving as a City Commissioner of the city that I love - Bozeman, Montana. I see public service as part of my responsibility to leave the world a better place than I found it.”
The website, TerryForBozeman, has been set up for Bozeman citizens to learn more about Cunningham’s reasons for running for mayor, accomplishments and vision for the future.
You can find more information in the full press release from Terry Cunningham here.