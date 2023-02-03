BOZEMAN, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester spoke at Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center Friday morning about his work on the Inflation Reduction Act and how it will benefit seniors and those on Medicare.
The legislation will cap insulin prices at $35 per month and out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 per year for those on Medicare. It will also allow Medicare to negotiate drug costs until the right price is reached and prevent price hikes, Tester said.
“This act, called the Inflation Reduction Act, is a game changer when it comes to cutting costs for Montanans and specifically seniors,” he said.
But at the forefront of everybody’s mind was the Chinese balloon over Billings on Wednesday.
In a statement released Friday morning, Tester said the situation was completely unacceptable and that he’s been in contact with top Department of Defense officials to find out how this happened.
Nonstop Local’s Alex McCollum asked Sen. Tester whether he believed China’s statement that the balloon is for meteorological research.
“I’ll be generous, that’s baloney. The fact is, is that was much more than meteorology research, don’t play us for a fool,” he said.
Sen. Tester says he will receive a full report on how this happened when he returns to Washington, D.C.
I’ve got a lot of questions to ask. Mainly it’s about, ‘how long did you know about this, what did you do about this and what’s the plan before it happens again?’ Tester said.
In his statement, he said he will continue to defend Montanans and our national security.
