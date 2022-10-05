BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sen. Jon Tester will be holding a public in-person meeting in Bozeman Thursday to answer questions about congressional business.
A release from Tester's office said the topics include the PACT Act, which is a bipartisan toxic exposure bill, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which is meant to decrease healthcare expenses, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The meeting will be taking place at the Bozeman Public Safety Center community room from noon to 12:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.